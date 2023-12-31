India: Mentally unstable man makes call to police about bomb blast in Mumbai

A mentally unstable 32-year-old man reportedly made a false call to the Maharashtra police control room, claiming there was a bomb in Mumbai, reports said citing police.

The authorities managed to track down the individual to Amravati, but no arrest was made due to his unstable mental state, reportedly confirmed by an official from the Amravati police.

Residing within the Raja Peth police station limits, the man dialed the 112 emergency helpline number of the state police on Saturday (Dec 30) evening, saying that a bomb blast was to take place in Mumbai, before abruptly ending the call, the official mentioned.

Further investigations revealed the call's origin from a mobile phone, allowing for immediate location tracing, he added.

The individual is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment, as per the official.

Responding promptly, the police conducted searches at various key public places and installations across the city. Fortunately, no explosive devices or suspicious items were discovered.

In a related incident on December 27, the Jaipur airport authorities received a threatening email, claiming an intent to blow up the airport.

Terminal manager Anurag Gupta subsequently complained to the Jaipur Airport police station.

Following the receipt of the threat email, the airport authority alerted the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and other security officials, leading to a thorough search operation at the airport.