India: Mehbooba Mufti calls for unity of opposition against BJP; Says it’s time to save Indian democracy

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti has called for unity of opposition against the BJP. Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the right-wing party is eroding the democracy of India and it is high time for all opposition parties in the country to unite and fight together against the BJP.

Mehbooba was talking to reporters in her party office in Srinagar and said "attack on democracy by the right-wing party started in 2018 when Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with National Conference (NC) and Congress intended to form a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir but BJP didn't allow this to happen. It was the first attack on democracy by BJP and unfortunately, the rest of the opposition in the country didn't react to it as they should have reacted.''

Mufti added that she is happy to see the opposition coming together on the issue of the disqualification of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi from the parliament. Mehbooba says it's high time for all the opposition parties in the country to come together and fight against BJP.

''Muslims are the first target. Ultimately, it's going to be BJP vs all. It won't stop at Muslims only, it will go further. Rahul Gandhi is not a Muslim, Manish Sisodia is not a Muslim, and those who are threatened to be sent to jail by using investigative agencies as a tool. This is going to be BJP rashtra vs all others, one by one everyone would be affected, from Muslims to Dalits to all. I am glad all opposition is coming together with Congress. If there is a way to save democracy, the opposition parties have to get together to mobilise the people,'' said Mufti.