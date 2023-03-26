Young Kashmiri girl memorises holy Quran, handwrites it in four months

A calligrapher from a remote area in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district has handwritten the Islamic holy book "Quran". Salima, a 22-year-old college student, first memorised the holy book and later wrote it. She has become a role model for not only her village but the whole of the Kashmir region.

Salima's handwriting was always appreciated by her teachers and family and that's when she got the idea of writing the holy book. The calligraphy art of Salima is such that it hardly looks like it was written by her, it's no less than writing on a computer. Salima's grandparents played a major role in her interest in calligraphy as well as writing the Quran.

"I am so grateful to Allah, who gave me the capability of writing the Holy Quran. My grandparents always wanted all of my brothers and sisters to read and write the Holy Book Quran, and I suddenly developed an interest in writing the Quran. I was a little scared that I should not make any mistakes while writing the Quran. I went to two of our Maulanas who checked my writings every now and then and they found no mistakes in it," said Salima.

It took Salima four months to finish writing the holy book. She belongs to the Gujjar community, and the whole community is proud of her accomplishments. The whole village says that Salima has brought glory to the Gujjar community. Salima now plans to translate the holy Quran into her mother tongue 'Gojri' to make it easier for her community to understand the Quran.

"My parents and siblings supported me a lot while I was writing the Holy book. Every family member showed extreme support for me, and my father brought me everything that I required to write the Quran. I was provided everything by my family. At first, I wanted to translate the Quran in Gojri, but I decided to write the Quran in Arabic first and later will do the Gojri Translation as well. I belong to the Gujjar community, and I want to make it easier for our community to understand the Holy Quran. I want that this should be printed so that it reaches more and more people," said Salima.

The Gujjar community of the area now hopes that the government will help Salima to print and publish her handwritten Quran so that it reaches more and more people.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE