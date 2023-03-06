India: Massive fire breaks out at Kerala's solid waste plant,  operations delayed due to toxic smoke

For five days firefighters in India’s southern Kochi city in Kerala state have been battling to douse the fire at the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram.

Authorities on Monday said that the fire has been brought under control as the efforts are on to contain the smoke billowing out from the burning plastic garbage.

Though it is unclear what led to the massive blaze, a firefighter told the PTI news agency that heaps of plastic had heated up underneath the mounds of waste.

Such massive landfills are prone to natural fires, mostly because of the methane generated as the waste decomposes.

The toxic smoke is also affecting the operation as firefighters are coming down with nausea and dizziness. According to reports, at least 20 officials from the fire department had developed breathing issues from exposure to the smoke.

In light of these developments, civic authorities shut down schools for young children, and have advised residents to say indoors and use N-95 masks while stepping out.

The Brahmapuram waste plant, which is located at the outskirts of Kochi city, is known for its massive mounds of waste. The plant is owned and operated by Kochi city authorities.

Kerala’s health minister said that the administration has made all the arrangements in the city’s hospitals to treat patients with respiratory diseases. He, however, said that no major health issues had been reported so far.

Meanwhile, state agencies, including Kerala High Court and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) have taken up the issue following media reports on health issues due to smoke in different parts of the city and adjoining areas.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court will consider the issue on Tuesday after the opposition leader VD Satheesan brought up the issue in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)