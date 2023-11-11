India: Massive fire at Srinagar's Dal Lake destroys several houseboats

Several houseboats were gutted after a massive fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The fire, which began in one of the houseboats on Friday late at night (Nov 10), quickly spread and engulfed several others.

#WATCH | Several houseboats were gutted in a fire in Srinagar's Dal Lake last night pic.twitter.com/uDtuOQO9yw — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023 ×

The officials further informed that there were no immediate reports of injuries or loss of lives in the blaze.