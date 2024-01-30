India: Man murders friend after being pressed for ‘unnatural sex,’ detained from Patna

Delhi police arrested a 20-year-old man on January 26 from Patna, Bihar for killing another man who he said used to force him into having ‘unnatural sex.’ According to a police officer quoted by news agency ANI, the incident came to light on January 19 when Kashmere Gate police station received a phone call about a dead body lying in an isolated place in DDA Park, Mori Gate. The body was lying “with blood on his mouth and a cut mark above his eye and blood was scattered around the body."

"After spot inspection, body was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctor. Thereafter, the body was shifted and preserved at Mortuary 'Subzi Mandi'. Accordingly, a case u/s 302 IPC was registered at PS Kashmere Gate, and the investigation was taken up to trace the culprit," DCP North Manoj Kumar Meena was quoted as saying by ANI.

After a detailed investigation, the man was finally identified as Pramod Kumar Shukla, a resident of Village Rudurpura, District Jalon, Uttar Pradesh. Police obtained the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of the mobile phone of the victim, and an analysis of the IMEI revealed that one mobile number was occasionally used. The number belonged to Rajesh, a resident of Ghosai Chausa, Madhepura, Bihar.

Police later arrested Rajesh from Patna and brought him to Delhi for investigation. During the investigation, Rajesh admitted that he had murdered Pramod on January 17. He said Pramod was his friend and used to pressure him to have 'unnatural sex' with him.

Police quoted Rajesh as saying that after killing Pramod, he stole his INR 18,500 and a keypad mobile phone and departed to Punjab state to evade arrest. There he bought a new phone worth INR 10,000 using the stolen money. Police have now detained Rajesh in the case as investigation continues.