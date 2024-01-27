India: Delhi top cop's son allegedly killed by friends over financial dispute

The son of a top police officer in India's national capital New Delhi was allegedly killed by two friends over a financial dispute, the Delhi Police said on Friday (Jan 25). According to a report by the news agency PTI, the police said that 26-year-old Lakshya Chauhan, along with two of his friends- Vikas Bhardwaj and Abhishek — had gone to attend a wedding in Haryana’s Sonepat on Monday.

After Chauhan did not return home the next day, his father ACP Yashpal Singh, posted as ACP (Operations) in Outer-North Delhi, lodged a missing complaint. The police said that the complaint was later converted into an abduction FIR when the police suspected some foul play during the investigation. A search operation was launched.

The police said that Chauhan was allegedly pushed into a canal by Vikas and Abhishek. The police arrested Abhishek from his house on Thursday and were interrogating him, and efforts were underway to nab Vikas.

During the interrogation, Abhishek said that Vikas called him on Monday noon and invited him to attend a marriage function with him and Chauhan in Sonepat, a police official told PTI.

Vikas also told Abhishek that Chauhan had taken a loan from him and misbehaved whenever he asked him to return the money. The duo then planned to eliminate Chauhan.

On Monday, Chauhan picked up the accused from near Mukarba Chowk in Rohini. They reached the wedding venue by night and left after midnight, another official said.

While returning, the trio stopped the car near the Munak Canal to attend to nature's call. This was the moment when Abhishek and Vikas allegedly pushed Chauhan into the canal and fled the spot in his car.

Upon reaching Delhi, Vikas dropped Abhishek in Narela and went away. Abhishek was charged under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Chauhan's body has not been recovered yet. Chauhan resided with his parents in outer-north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area. He was a lawyer by profession and practised at the Tis Hazari court.

The police said that Vikas works as a clerk for another lawyer who practises at the court while Abhishek is his acquaintance.