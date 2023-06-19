India: Man kills daughter and her lover; throws into crocodile-infested river

A man allegedly killed his daughter and her lover in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and threw the bodies in the Chambal river, news agency PTI reported on Monday (June 19).

The case of honour killing happened in the Morena district as local reports have mentioned that the bodies of the couple were tied to heavy stones and thrown into the crocodile-infested river.

The report mentioned that the 55-year-old Rajpal Singh Tomar confessed to killing his daughter Shivani (19) and her friend (lover) Radhesyam Tomar (21).

Ambah police station inspector Vinay Yadav told PTI that Tomar threw their bodies into the river on June 3.

He said, "Tomar and two of his relatives were detained on Saturday and their confessions were recorded. They were picked up on the complaint of Radheshyam's father Lakhan Tomar. State Disaster Response Force personnel and a diver have been deployed for the past two days to retrieve the bodies."

"The SRDF team and the diver have not been able to find the bodies so far. We are also trying to check various running water sites," the official further added.

Media reports mentioned that after allegedly killing his daughter and getting rid of the bodies, Rajpal lodged a missing complaint at the Ambah police station. Meanwhile, Radheyshyam's family had also lodged a similar complaint at the same police station.

Lakhan Tomar told reporters that accused Rajpal had Radheshyam and asked him to send his son away from the village or face the consequences around five days before he went missing.

Lakhan alleged, "But the police only registered a missing person complaint claiming the two had eloped."

As quoted by media reports, sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) in Morena district, Parmal Singh Mehra said, "Sustained probe and questioning of both families, finally saw the girl's father Rajpal Singh Tomar spill the beans about having murdered Shivani and Radheyshyam, after catching them together. Both bodies were subsequently dumped in the Chambal River."

Watch this report on New Delhi gruesome murder: × Search of the bodies underway As quoted by Times of India (ToI), Shailendra Singh Chouhan, the Superintendent of Police in Morena, said the search for the bodies was underway. The official told ToI that "thus far, we have not made any discoveries. The search operation is ongoing".

Residents in the vicinity of the river said retrieving the bodies may be difficult as there are crocodiles and gharials in the waterbody. Chambal River, a tributary of the Yamuna, originates in MP and flows through Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

