India: Man commits suicide after killing wife, two children over wife's alleged affair

In a shocking case from India’s West Bengal, a 52-year-old trader committed suicide after allegedly killing his own family. His family included his wife (40), daughter (16) and a son (8). The incident was reported on Sunday in the Kharda area of North 24 Parganas.

The man identified at Brindaban Karmakar used to work as a garment trader. As per the suicide note found by the police from the incident site, Karmakar was upset to know about his wife’s extramarital affair. He warned his wife first but she refused to get out of the relationship, as per the note.

The bodies of the deceased family members were recovered from their locked flat near MS Mukherjee Road in Khardah on Sunday afternoon. The wife, Debashree and two children were found lying on the floor, while Karmakar was found hanging from the ceiling.

As per the police, Karmakar first hacked his wife and two children to death and later hanged himself. Police suspect the trader may have committed the crime over an alleged extra-marital affair with his wife, as mentioned in the suicide note.

“We suspect that the incident took place two or three days ago. The man could have killed his wife and two children while they were sleeping at night. The man had suspected his wife of having an illicit affair, which could have led to the murders and suicide,” an investigating officer said.

Neighbours were in a state of shock to hear the news as the family had participated in a local Kali Puja immersion procession and enjoyed it with them on Wednesday night.

The trader and his family have been living in the rented flat at the Khardah apartment ‘Karabi Tower’ at ward number 19 in Kharda Municipality for over a couple of years. As per the locals, the couple used to engage in brawls over the woman’s alleged extra-marital affair.

The case is still under investigation and the police are probing the authenticity of the suicide note.