India: Male tiger that killed nine in Bihar shot dead

A tiger that killed nine humans in the last 26 days was shot dead by forest officials in India’s West Chamara district, Bihar.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the State’s additional principal chief conservator of forest-cum-wildlife warden had issued a ‘shoot-at-sight’ order for the big cat following protest from the people living around the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bagaha.

“An order has been issued to kill the tiger that has caused death to common life. The order has been issued by the department’s additional principal chief conservator of forest-cum-chief wildlife warden, Bihar Shri Prabhat Kumar Gupta in which it has been considered necessary to kill the tiger in view of all the circumstances”, said the government release.

A special team of forest personnel was brought in from southern Hyderabad state and from Bihar’s Patna capital city, Chief Wildlife Warden Prabhat Kumar Gupta said.

“Forest personnel have been trying to cage the tiger that strayed out of the VTR area. The order for the killing was issued as per procedure when it was established that the tiger was accustomed to living in human habitation,” PTI news agency quoted Gupta as saying.

Also read | Microplastics detected in human breast milk for first time, scientists startled

VTR director Nesamani K said the final hunt for the male tiger began on Saturday after news emerged that a mother and her child had been killed in a tiger attack.

"It was a sleepless night for the whole village," Paltu Mahato told the Hindustan Times.

Also read | Bus catches fire after ramming truck in Nashik, leaves 11 dead, 24 injured

"While some of us kept banging stones against each other, others kept beating tin containers to shoo away the tiger."

A senior district official said that the carcass of the tiger was sent for post-mortem, following which it will be cremated after completion of the formalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: