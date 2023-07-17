India makes voluntary contribution of $1 million to United Nations for promoting use of Hindi language

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, on Monday, said that the country contributed USD 1,000,000 as a part of an initiative to promote the usage of the Hindi language in the global organisation. The move was also taken to encourage inclusive dialogue and understanding of the language.

Kamboj handed over the cheque of USD 1 million to Under Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Global Communications Melissa Fleming.

"Investing in linguistic inclusivity! PR @ruchirakamboj handed a cheque of $1,000,000 to USG @MelissaFleming towards expanding the usage of #Hindi in @UN. With the Hindi@UN project, we are breaking barriers & enhancing public outreach," the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said in a tweet. Investing in linguistic inclusivity!



“The Indian Government is delighted to make a substantial voluntary contribution to the @UN, with a focus on promoting the usage of Hindi. A step towards fostering inclusive dialogue and understanding,” Kamboj tweeted.

“Efforts of the United Nations to mainstream and consolidate news and multimedia content in the Hindi language have been appreciated in India and in countries where a Hindi-speaking population resides,” she said in a statement.

She further added that the Indian government will continue to promote the use of the Hindi language in the United Nations.

"Government of India will continue to promote the use of the Hindi language in the United Nations and for this purpose, we are pleased to partner with the United Nations,” she said.

As per a press release issued by the Permanent Mission of India, the amount was given to the UN “towards the expansion of usage of the Hindi language in the United Nations”.

Hindi@UN project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information of the UN, was launched in 2018, with the objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in the Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world.

With 50,000 current followers on Twitter, 29,000 on Instagram and 15,000 on Facebook, UN Hindi social media accounts publish nearly 1,000 posts every year. The Hindi UN News website with 1.3 million annual impressions remains in the top ten in internet search engines, according to the press release.

