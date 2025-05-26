India is expected to continue its defence relationship with Russia through at least 2025, primarily to ensure access to spare parts for its existing inventory of tanks, aircraft, and other military platforms, according to the US Defence Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) 2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment.

The report, presented to the US House Armed Services Committee said that India has reduced the pace of new defence procurements from Russia in recent years. However, it continues to rely heavily on Russian-origin equipment, necessitating ongoing cooperation to maintain operational readiness. India’s inventory includes Russian-made Su-30MKI fighter jets, T-90 tanks and a range of missile systems, all of which require regular servicing and spare parts.

The assessment also points to broader geopolitical calculations behind India’s sustained engagement with Moscow. While India has deepened its defence ties with Western countries, particularly the United States and France, it retains strategic relations with Russia to offset the growing proximity between Moscow and Beijing. The report suggests that India is likely to balance its partnerships without aligning exclusively with any single power bloc.

India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, under its “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) initiative, is also highlighted. The country is increasingly focusing on indigenisation of key military components, yet the transition from imports to domestic production remains gradual. As a result, legacy systems sourced from Russia will continue to require external support in the near term.

Beyond military matters, the DIA report outlines India’s broader security priorities, including managing tensions along its border with China, responding to cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, and addressing internal security challenges. The report identifies India as a key regional power whose actions will shape the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific.

India’s naval expansion and development of indigenous missile capabilities are also noted as indicators of its efforts to modernise its armed forces. However, the report underscores that dependency on external sources, particularly Russia, remains a critical vulnerability that India is yet to fully address.

The assessment portrays India as navigating a complex defence environment, balancing legacy partnerships with emerging strategic goals and domestic production ambitions.