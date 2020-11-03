India: Less than 550,000 coronavirus active cases; recovery rate stands near 92%

India's active coronavirus cases have fallen under 550,000 now and are now only 6.55 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The health ministry said the drop in active cases is supplemented by an exponential increase in recoveries.

As many as 7,603,121 people have recuperated from the deadly virus, taking the recovery rate to about 92 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India continues to see a declining trend as daily coronavirus cases reduced to less than 40,000 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 8.2 million.

The death toll stands at 123,097 with 490 new Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India is the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in terms of total cases and third-worst in terms of the overall death toll.

After recording a peak of about 90,000-95000 cases in September, for the past few weeks, India is witnessing a consistent declining trend of Covid-19 daily cases, but experts fear with the arrival of winters and festival season could lead to a surge in the cases.

The US continues to be the worst-hit Covid-19 country as more than 231,000 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

