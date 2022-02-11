India launches search operation to track Pak fishermen in Gujarat

India has launched a massive search operation for Pakistani fishermen in the western state of Gujarat.

The operation has been underway in the Kutch region of the state for over 30 hours. Three special units of commandos, the creek crocodile commandos have been air-dropped in the Bhuj region for the task.

The three commando units have been air-dropped from three different directions. Reports say their progress is being slowed by the geography of the area. It is apparently a marshy mangrove area with high tidal waters.

However, combing operations are still underway. The border security forces had seized eleven Pakistani fishing boats in a creek area near Kutch.

According to BSF officials, eight Pakistani boats were spotted during routine aerial surveillance. Reports claimed the intruders sensed the situation and jumped off from their boats to escape.

BSF officials immediately launched search operations in over 300 square kilometres near the Indo-Pakistan border. The operation comes just a day after Pakistan arrested 36 Indian fishermen and six boats for allegedly fishing in Pakistan's exclusive economic zone.

