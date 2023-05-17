India: Kashmir's Gulmarg surprises tourists with snow in May

As temperatures soar across India in the month of May, the famous ski resort Gulmarg in Kashmir valley is surprising tourists with snow. Thousands of tourists are thronging the hill station to witness the cold weather and snow. They consider themselves lucky to have witnessed the snow during their visit to the valley.

14000 Feet above the sea level, Gulmarg's Apharwat is being visited by thousands of tourists every day. Wearing winter jackets and woollen's in the month of May is extremely surprising for the tourists while witnessing huge heaps of snow in the area.

''I came fully prepared to experience the snow. I had heard winters are cold but in the month of May I didn't expect this much cold. I had come 42 years ago with my parents, and I am feeling so lucky to visit again with my wife and kids. We fully recommend the place to everyone and should come and see this Paradise on Earth,'' said Jesus Sahu, a tourist.

There has been drastic change in weather in the month of May, with higher reaches of the Kashmir valley witnessing fresh spell of snowfall recently. The temperatures are recorded below normal still in the Union Territory, making it extremely pleasant for the tourists coming to the Kashmir region. It has also translated into more earnings for the locals. The hoteliers, traders and craftsmen in the valley have had a great start to the year 2023.

Tourists coming to the Kashmir valley are all praises for the beauty as well as about the people.

''My Experience, I felt like you don't need a therapist if you visit Kashmir. It's so calm and peaceful and beyond your imagination. We always watched it in movies but now in reality it is much better, and we loved it a lot. The people are very friendly and helpful and without any discrimination help you. I so wanted to see the snow and I am happy that we got to see the snow," said Supan Sahu, another tourist.

Gulmarg, this winter broke all the previous records of tourist arrivals. All the hotels and guest houses at the hill station were completely booked all through the winter season.

The skiers not only from India but from across the world had come to Ski in the mountains of Gulmarg. Various winter festivals were arranged for the tourists coming to Gulmarg during the snow. And tourists arriving in Gulmarg even now are all praises for the beautiful visuals they are experiencing.

''Kashmir is a paradise on earth. This place takes away all your mental stress, whatever stress we had is completely gone. It's so peaceful here. The valley is beautiful, and people are so calm and it brought so much happiness to me, '' said Shreya Chakraborty,a tourist.

The meteorological department has predicted more rains and snow towards the end of this month.