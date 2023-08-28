India: Kashmir hosts Miss World along with other beauty pageant winners

After Kashmir Valley hosted the G20’s working group meeting earlier this year, For the first time ever, Srinagar is hosting the international beauty pageant winners. The reigning Miss world Karolina Bielawska from Poland is on a visit to Srinagar city along with many other beauty pageant winners.

Kashmir’s natural beauty stunned the beauty pageant winners including the Miss World Karolina Bielawska, who is visiting the Srinagar city. A pre-event to the Miss World 2023 was held here in Srinagar, where along with the Miss World, many beauty queens like Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules attended. The Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organization, Julia Eric Morley was also present.

As India is hosting the 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, to be held later this year. A tour of Srinagar city including the world-famous Dal Lake was organised for the beauty queens. All the visiting beauty queens were taken on shikara rides by the department of tourism. And all of them were praises for the beauty of Kashmir.

''I love Kashmir and they are doing an incredible job. I would love the entire world to see it. I cannot wait for other contestants to come here and see this place. I hope they will bring them here as well as I hope they will enjoy this experience. India has so many beautiful places, India is very diverse and every time I come here there is something new that I experience. Every state has so much to offer and is extremely hospitable., '' said Karolina Bielawska, Miss World.

India, which has won the prestigious title six times, is hosting the pageant after nearly three decades. The last time the country hosted the event was back in 1996. And while Miss India world is travelling along the already crowned Miss World Karolina, she says it will help her in the competition. The two of these beauty queens were seen enjoying each other's company as they took the shikara ride together while taking many selfies.

''I think Karolina is the biggest source of inspiration for Miss world. I have learnt a lot of things, a lot of poise and grace and how you conduct yourself as Miss world, and everything that she does is an example of how I can improve myself. And maybe my stars will align, and I get the miss world title. The entire Miss World organisation along with Karolina have enjoyed the colours of Kashmir Valley, and the people here are really sweet. I am super excited to be in my home country and get to welcome 140 countries and show them what India is actually. It is the most picturesque place I have seen., '' said Sini Shetty, Miss India.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir says events like these will put the valley on an international map. The day’s visit by Miss World to Kashmir, promises to be a blend of elegance, artistry and cultural exchange. And after the G20 working group meeting, thousands of foreign tourists have visited the valley. Around 17 thousand foreigners landed in the Kashmir Valley in the first six months of 2023.