India: Karnataka men arrested after barging into hotel room to harass interfaith couple

Three Muslim youths were apprehended by police in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on Thursday (Jan 11) for forcibly entering a hotel room in Hangal and assaulting an interfaith couple.

The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral.

The video footage showed the assailants entering the hotel room, discovering a Muslim woman with a Hindu man, and subsequently physically attacking the couple.

The attackers questioned the couple's morality and forcibly removed them from the room, despite their pleas for assistance and requests to be allowed to leave.

Following the incident, the woman's family filed a complaint with the Hanagal police station.

In response, the Hanagal police arrested Afatb Maqbool Ahmed Chandankatti (24), Samaiullah Lalanavar (23), and Mohammed Isaaq Mandakki (23) based on the filed complaint.

Former Chief Minister reacts

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed concern over the incident and questioned the silence of current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Bommai cited reports to allege that the woman was subjected to further sexual assault by a group of men after the initial incident of moral policing.

Bommai wrote, "The assault on a couple in a lodge in Hangal of Haveri district by some miscreants in the name of moral policing is highly condemnable. The police must arrest all those who were involved in the moral policing and punish for their act. After manhandling the girl, she had been taken to the secluded place and reportedly sexually assaulted her. This incident of the moral policing by the miscreants has given the feeling whether the state government existed or not?"