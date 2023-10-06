Iran detains mother of 16-year-old who fell into coma after alleged assault by morality police

Iran, on Thursday (Oct 5), detained the mother of a teenager who after an alleged assault by morality police in the Tehran metro, slipped into a coma, said a rights group.

The Kurdish-focused rights group, Hengaw claimed that Armita Garawand's mother Shahin Ahmadi was arrested by the security forces near the hospital where her daughter had been rushed to after the incident.

Iranian authorities have denied the reports by Hengaw.

State news agency IRNA reported that the judiciary denied any arrest having taken place. It said that unidentified enemies were spreading rumours about Garawand's "loss of consciousness" for their own gain, without elaborating.

16-year-old Armita Garawand was injured on Sunday following an altercation with officers for not wearing the hijab.

Iran authorities urged to release CCTV footage

The opposition figures in Iran have been asked to release the complete footage of the incident that took place on Sunday (Oct 1).

The Tehran Metro Operating Company told state news agency IRNA that CCTV footage showed no sign of verbal or physical conflict between passengers or company employees.

CCTV footage shared by IRNA, the veracity of which cannot be independently verified by WION, showed Garawand walking towards a train from a metro platform, not wearing a hijab. After entering the cabin, one of the girls is seen backing off immediately while another girl is dragged unconscious from the cabin by passengers.

Garawand's mother and father appeared in a video posted on IRNA on Wednesday saying that their daughter had suffered a drop in blood pressure, lost her balance, and hit her head inside the metro cabin.

Rights groups fear Garawand might face same fate as Mahsa Amini

The incident occurred just a year after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress code designated for women in the Middle Eastern country.

Amini's death triggered months of protests that challenged Iran's clerical leadership but were eventually suppressed through a crackdown that resulted in numerous arrests and fatalities.

Hengaw (a Norway-based Kurdish human rights NGO) claims that Garawand sustained severe injuries after being apprehended and physically assaulted by agents of the so-called morality police at the Shohada metro station in Tehran.

The organisation has released an image purportedly of Garawand in her hospital bed, showing extensive bandages around her head and neck, with a feeding tube attached.

(With inputs from agencies)



