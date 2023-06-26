India: Karnataka man drinks blood after slitting throat of wife's alleged lover

In Karnataka state's Chikkaballapur, about 60 km north of the state capital Bengaluru and over 2,100 km south of the national capital New Delhi, a man slit another person's throat and drank his blood. The gruesome act of violence was captured on the mobile phone of perpetrator's friend.

Widespread outrage followed on social media after the video went viral.

Subsequently, the authorities also apprehended the man seen in the video drinking injured man's blood. Extra-marital affair angle The accused, reportedly identified as Vijay, was suspicious that the victim, Maresh, was engaged in an extramarital affair with his wife.

Fueled by jealousy and rage, Vijay orchestrated a plan to confront Maresh and seek retribution for what he believed to be a betrayal of trust. The incident On June 19, Vijay lured Maresh to a nearby forest, exploiting the secluded location to carry out his nefarious intentions. In a chilling display of violence, Vijay slit Maresh's throat, in a murderous attempt. As Vijay drank blood from Maresh's body, Vijay's accomplice, John, chose to document the gruesome crime on his mobile phone.

The footage, now viral, has emerged as a crucial evidence against the perpetrators involved in the incident.

Following the brutal attack, the victim was promptly admitted to a hospital, where medical professionals treated his injuries.

Upon Maresh's police complaint, the primary accused Vijay was arrested on June 24 while the other accused John was arrested on June 25.

Maresh has since been discharged and has returned home. But reports in the local media cited medical professionals that the psychological trauma from the incident may persist for an extended period.

The incident stands as a stark reminder of the grave consequences that jealousy and unchecked emotions can have, leading to a disturbing and life-altering act.