India: Journalist shot dead in Bihar, killing causes uproar

A journalist was shot dead at his home on Friday (August 18) in India's eastern state of Bihar. The incident took place in Raniganj Bazar area.

The journalist has been identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav.

"In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants...post-mortem is underway. The dog squad has been called to the murder spot...An investigation is on," said Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria.

He was quoted by ANI.

Media reports suggest that the attack took place early morning on Friday. Four unidentified men reportedly knocked on the door at shot at him. Yadav was shot in the chest. He died on the spot. Yadav was reportedly employed by news outlet Dainik Jagran

The killing has caused quite an uproar in the area. India Today reported that Member of Parliament of the area visited the site.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has begun to get flak from the Opposition. Chirag Paswan, the leader of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) slammed Nitish Kumar government and accused it of failure to maintain law and order in the state. He also targetted Nitish Kumar for his previous remark that crime in Bihar was less than that in other states.

“He (Nitish Kumar) should go show these statistics to families of police officials who lost their sole bread-winner, he should show it to the family of that journalist (shot dead in Araria),” said Paswan as quoted by India Today.

