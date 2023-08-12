India: JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 19th such case this year

A 17-year-old Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant in Rajasthan's Kota hanged himself in his hotel room, the news agency PTI reported on Friday (August 11) citing the police. The student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room in the Mahaveer Nagar area here on Thursday evening, the police said. He was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh and arrived in Kota around a year ago to prepare for the JEE at a coaching institute.

Earlier this week, the student's father came to meet him in Kota and stayed with him for five days before leaving on Thursday afternoon. A police officer at the Jawahar Nagar police station the 17-year-old took the extreme step only a few hours after his father left.

Teen did not respond to his father's repeated calls

The student had dinner at his hostel's mess on Thursday evening and returned to his room at around 7 pm. The police officer said that the student's father, who was on his way to Azamgarh, asked the hostel's caretaker to check on his son when did not respond to his repeated calls.

As the caretaker went to check on the student, he was found hanging from the fan using, following which the police were informed. The teenager's body was placed in the mortuary, and a post-mortem was carried out after the arrival of his father who returned to Kota midway from home, the officer further told PTI. The body was handed over to the family on Friday.

Stress from studies the reason behind suicide

According to DSP Ghanshyam Meena, stress from studies appeared to be the reason behind the suicide. Meena said that the 17-year-old was scoring poorly in the routine tests by his coaching institute and was also irregular in classes. Meena added that no suicide note was recovered.

This is the 19th case of suicide in Kota so far this year by students preparing for competitive examinations. In two other similar incidents this month, two teenagers, a NEET aspirant aged 17, and a JEE aspirant aged 18, allegedly died by suicide in their respective hostel rooms on August 3 and 4.

However, parents of the NEET aspirant have alleged that their son was killed and lodged a case of murder against six persons, including a minor classmate, hostel manager, and the owner.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE