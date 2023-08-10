India Independence | Evolution in health and development: A journey from 1947 to 2023

The trajectory of India's development in health and well-being from 1947 to 2023 showcases a remarkable evolution. The nation's endeavours to tackle some of the deadliest diseases and enhance the quality of life for its citizens reflect a story of transformation and growth.

A triumph in death rate reduction

One of the most remarkable accomplishments India has achieved post-independence is the substantial reduction in death rate. In 1947, the average life expectancy for an Indian citizen was a mere 32 years.

Fast forward to 2023, and this figure has risen significantly to an impressive 70.19 years. This transformation, endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), underscores the progress in human development.

Infant mortality and child health: A striking improvement

The United Nations’ data sheds light on India's commendable strides in child health. The infant mortality rate, which stood at 145.6 per 1000 live births in 1947, has seen a remarkable improvement and dropped to 27.695 per 1000 live births in 2023. This splendid improvement underscores the nation’s commitment to ensuring a healthier start for its youngest citizens.

National initiatives and disease eradication

India's post-independence journey has been punctuated by the initiation of numerous national-level campaigns aimed at combatting various diseases. From AIDS to tuberculosis and malaria, the Indian government has championed initiatives that have not only saved lives but also demonstrated the nation's proactive approach to public health challenges.

Empowering health through national schemes

The launch of transformative schemes such as the National Health Mission and the National Rural Health Mission has bolstered India’s commitment to enhancing child and maternal health. These initiatives have played a pivotal role in ensuring accessible healthcare services and reducing health disparities across different regions of the country.

India's progress in the field of medical education is another testament to its journey of transformation. There were mere 28 medical colleges in the 1950s but the current count of 612 medical colleges speaks volumes about the nation's dedication to nurturing a skilled healthcare workforce.

India's evolution in the realm of health and development over the years serves as an inspiring example for developing nations across the globe.