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India Independence Day 2026: 7 books that capture the pain of Partition

Anamica Singh
Authored By Anamica Singh
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 18:19 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 18:19 IST
India Independence Day 2026: 7 books that capture the pain of Partition

An undated handout image released by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on June 13, 2017 and taken circa 1947/1948 shows a camp for displaced Indian Muslims next to Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi. Photograph: (AFP)

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India Independence Day 2026: Partition was the ugly truth faced by millions of people as India gained independence from British rule in 1947. Millions left their homes, and around two million lost their lives to violence. Here are some books that capture the pain of the times. 

India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. The country gained freedom from British rule after years of struggle. Freedom fighters fought and sacrificed their lives. On August 14, 1947, as the clock neared midnight, India awoke to a new life. But the happiness of freedom brought with it the pain of partition. Nearly 15 million people migrated in total, with Hindus and Sikhs leaving Pakistan for India, and Muslims taking the long journey to Pakistan.

Over the years, many authors have tried to capture this pain of leaving and the longing for their homes and families. Both fiction and non-fiction works present an account of the time when bloodshed marked the creation of two new countries. Here are a few books that offer an insight into the ache of partition.

1. The Other Side of Silence: Voices from the Partition of India by Urvashi Butalia

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This book presents a historical account of what the ordinary people endured at partition. The book contains personal narratives, oral memories, and testimonies of ordinary people. It focuses on the stories of women, children, and marginalised communities whose voices got lost in the years before and after the partition.

2. Midnight’s Furies: The Deadly Legacy of India’s Partition by Nisid Hajari


The book by the Indian-American writer chronicles the partition of India and the riots that followed. It is a vivid historical narrative that talks about the key political figures, such as Jinnah, Nehru, and Mountbatten and how social trust broke down quickly as the country moved towards independence, and the violence around it and the partition.

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3. Borders & Boundaries: Women in India’s Partition by Ritu Menon and Kamla Bhasin


This book focuses on the fate of women on both sides of the border as India and Pakistan were divided. It focuses specifically on the experiences of women who were abducted, forcibly recovered, displaced, or subjected to patriarchal and state violence during the Partition.

4. Train to Pakistan by Khushwant Singh


When it comes to fiction, this is one book that almost everyone knows about. It is the story of a fictional village of Mano Majra on the border where Sikhs and Muslims had lived peacefully for generations. But after the news of the partition spreads, things start to change, as it triggers communal madness and tragic human sacrifice.

5. Pinjar by Amrita Pritam


This book tells the story of Puro, a Hindu woman who is abducted by a Muslim man before the partition. When violence starts, she learns her family that had disowned her also got caught in the crosshairs. It is a brilliant telling of the communal strife and tragic fate that befell women.

6. Tamas by Bhisham Sahni


Originally written in Hindi, Tamas is set in a small town just before Partition and captures how political manipulation and religious fanaticism spark communal riots in a small town in Punjab. A sweeper named Nathu is duped into killing a pig whose carcass is found on the steps of the mosque the next day. Tensions erupt, and violence leads to bloodshed. The events described in Tamas are based on true accounts that Sahni witnessed in Rawalpindi.

7. Manto: Selected Short Stories by Saadat Hasan Manto


Manto wrote several short stories capturing the trauma of Partition. Toba Tek Singh, Khol Do, and Thanda Gosht are some of his works that deal with the topic. He is widely considered the quintessential literary voice of the painful times. He wrote in Urdu and gave the world raw, unapologetic stories that exposed the absurdity and psychological toll of the divide.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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