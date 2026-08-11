/India Independence Day 2026: 7 books that capture the pain of Partition

India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. The country gained freedom from British rule after years of struggle. Freedom fighters fought and sacrificed their lives. On August 14, 1947, as the clock neared midnight, India awoke to a new life. But the happiness of freedom brought with it the pain of partition. Nearly 15 million people migrated in total, with Hindus and Sikhs leaving Pakistan for India, and Muslims taking the long journey to Pakistan.

Over the years, many authors have tried to capture this pain of leaving and the longing for their homes and families. Both fiction and non-fiction works present an account of the time when bloodshed marked the creation of two new countries. Here are a few books that offer an insight into the ache of partition.

1. The Other Side of Silence: Voices from the Partition of India by Urvashi Butalia

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This book presents a historical account of what the ordinary people endured at partition. The book contains personal narratives, oral memories, and testimonies of ordinary people. It focuses on the stories of women, children, and marginalised communities whose voices got lost in the years before and after the partition.

2. Midnight’s Furies: The Deadly Legacy of India’s Partition by Nisid Hajari



The book by the Indian-American writer chronicles the partition of India and the riots that followed. It is a vivid historical narrative that talks about the key political figures, such as Jinnah, Nehru, and Mountbatten and how social trust broke down quickly as the country moved towards independence, and the violence around it and the partition.

3. Borders & Boundaries: Women in India’s Partition by Ritu Menon and Kamla Bhasin



This book focuses on the fate of women on both sides of the border as India and Pakistan were divided. It focuses specifically on the experiences of women who were abducted, forcibly recovered, displaced, or subjected to patriarchal and state violence during the Partition.

4. Train to Pakistan by Khushwant Singh



When it comes to fiction, this is one book that almost everyone knows about. It is the story of a fictional village of Mano Majra on the border where Sikhs and Muslims had lived peacefully for generations. But after the news of the partition spreads, things start to change, as it triggers communal madness and tragic human sacrifice.

5. Pinjar by Amrita Pritam



This book tells the story of Puro, a Hindu woman who is abducted by a Muslim man before the partition. When violence starts, she learns her family that had disowned her also got caught in the crosshairs. It is a brilliant telling of the communal strife and tragic fate that befell women.

6. Tamas by Bhisham Sahni



Originally written in Hindi, Tamas is set in a small town just before Partition and captures how political manipulation and religious fanaticism spark communal riots in a small town in Punjab. A sweeper named Nathu is duped into killing a pig whose carcass is found on the steps of the mosque the next day. Tensions erupt, and violence leads to bloodshed. The events described in Tamas are based on true accounts that Sahni witnessed in Rawalpindi.

7. Manto: Selected Short Stories by Saadat Hasan Manto