India: Income tax return filing deadline for assessment year 2021-22 extended till March 15

The Indian government extended the deadline for filing some income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-22 on Tuesday.

The deadline for filing AY21-22 income tax returns has been extended to March 15, 2022, while the deadline for tax audits has also been extended to February 15, 2022.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued.," said Income Tax Department in a tweet.

The extension comes at a time when taxpayers have been pleading with the government for one due to the new e-filing website's glitches and returns not being processed in a timely manner.

(With inputs from agencies)