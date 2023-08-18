India: In 11 years, more than 1,300 graduates from govt-run space IIST have joined ISRO

Churning out top scientific talent for 11 years, the government-run Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has contributed more than 1,300 scientists and engineers to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Functioning as an autonomous body under the Department of Space, Government of India, IIST is the first of its kind in the country and offers high-quality education at the undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and post-doctoral levels in areas with a special focus on space sciences, space technology and space applications.

Stepping into its 16th year, the IIST held its 11th Convocation on Friday (August 18).

On Friday, a total of 275 students conferred their degrees at the Institute, which comprises B.Tech, M.Tech and PhDs. The Convocation was presided over by top officials from the Indian space sector – Dr. B N Suresh, Chancellor, IIST, Dr. K Radhakrishnan, Member Space Commission and former Chairman ISRO, Dr. S Somanath, Chairman ISRO, Dr. V Narayanan, Director ISRO, LPSC, Dr. S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director IIST&VSSC, among others.

Speaking at the event, Chairman ISRO, Dr. S. Somanath highlighted the top priorities of ISRO – reliably increase the throughput of production of rockets and satellites to meet market demand; reduce the cost of access to space; work on re-usable vertical take-off and landing rockets; build intelligent rockets and satellites; build more powerful rockets based on methane-liquid oxygen engines; and build multi-purpose spacecraft with miniaturised electronics and advanced technology.

He also touched upon the role of IIST in fostering the research and development culture in ISRO and transitioning the space agency to perform more technology development activities aimed at the future. “IIST is an integral part of ISRO and is the research canvas of ISRO” he urged the students and faculty to use the ISRO labs and centres for their research work.

As part of its International partnerships, IIST collaborates with the California Institute of Technology, the University of Colorado, Nanyang Technological University of Singapore, the University of Surrey (UK), Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, Institute of Astronomy – University of Cambridge, Niigata University Japan and ISAE-SUPAERO France.

The main objectives of collaboration through the MoU mode is to provide for an exchange of students and faculty; initiate joint research on mutually accepted areas; and provide fellowships for training and research at doctoral and post-doctoral levels.



Addressing the graduating students, Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, shared his vision that IIST alumni must help ISRO leap forward and harness the resources of the Moon and Mars and help India play an active role in the interplanetary society that is expected to take shape by 2047.

Sharing the IIT model of industry-academia collaboration, he pointed out how industry experts with 15 years or more experience could join academia and teach there by taking us the role of Professor of Practice. Likewise, those who are in academia as professors or assistant professors could also take up roles in related industries as a vice-president or general manager and contribute to that sector.

Referring to how 80 per cent of medical equipment in use in India is being imported, he urged the students to use the know-how and know-why of the space medicine and medical engineering aspects of India’s astronaut mission ‘Gaganyaan,’ for the benefit of the common man.





