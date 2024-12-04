New Delhi, India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a warmer winter season for the country. The period from December to February would see above-normal minimum temperatures across many regions.

The IMD has also forecast fewer coldwave days this season. While the country experiences five or six coldwave days during winter, this season is expected to witness a reduced two or four days.

Although the southern peninsular region may observe normal to below-average temperatures, most places are likely to witness above-normal maximum temperatures.

The month of November 2024 recorded the second warmest for the country and warmest for northwest India in 123 years, since 1901, said IMD. The above-normal average temperatures were attributed to the lack of western disturbances.

India also observed its warmest October since 1901 with record high night and mean temperatures after witnessing similar trends in July, August, and September.

IMD forecast for December

The Indian Met Department has predicted above-normal minimum temperatures over most parts of the country for the month of December.

“Monthly maximum temperatures for December 2024 are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central India where normal maximum temperatures are likely,” IMD said.

“The occurrence of cold waves over northwest, central, east and northeastern parts of the country during December 2024 is likely to be below normal,” it added.

The weather department has said above-normal rainfall is expected over most parts of peninsular India, west-central India, and some parts of east-central India and northeast India. For north and northwest India along with east and northeast India, IMD has predicted normal to below normal rainfall over most regions.

