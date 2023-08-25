India: IMD issues yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh amid rainfall; check latest weather forecast

Weather Today: The monsoon season continues in India. The northern hill state of Himachal Pradesh sees no relief from the continuous heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert till Friday (Aug 25) predicting moderate to heavy rainfall, amid flash floods and landslides that have ravaged the area.

IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma speaking to ANI said, "There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the districts of Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra. We have issued a yellow alert for August 24 and 25."

The IMD scientist added that in the last 24 hours, the state has experienced light to moderate rainfall in several areas, while districts like Mandi, Kangra, Shima and Sirmaur saw heavy to very heavy rainfall. Joginder Nagar reported 154 mm, Palampur reported 136 mm and 70 mm of rainfall in Sirmaur.

Sharma said, "Shimla has the most departure of 103 per cent. Bilaspur has seen 86 per cent more rainfall. August saw 10 per cent more rainfall than usual and the most was in Mandi and Bilaspur."

Following the alert, the Himachal Pradesh administration has taken measures to ensure the safety of the residents. Almost 30 routes including Mandi, Kullu and Dharamshala have been suspended by the state transport department.

Below are the latest IMD weather predictions across India:

Northwest India:

The IMD predicts light to moderate fairly to isolated widespread heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh on August 25.

East India:

Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are likely to prevail over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha on August 25 and 26.

Northeast India:

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the region for the next five days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Assam and Meghalaya on 25 and 26 and over Arunachal Pradesh on August 25.

(With inputs from agencies)



