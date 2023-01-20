India: Ice cricket tournament organised in North Kashmir, amid cold temperature

In North Kashmir’s Gurez area of Bandipora District, cricket enthusiasts aren’t giving up playing cricket despite heaps of snow and minus-degree temperatures. These local cricket lovers from the bordering village known as Markoot, Gurez have started a Cricket tournament on the Ice pitch surrounded by the snowclad mountains.

It was last year when Gurez's snow cricket became viral on social media. The photos of the Cricket tournament were tweeted by International cricket players and gained a lot of popularity. Some areas in Gurez have received as much as six feet of snow and the road connecting Srinagar to Gurez has been shut.

The locals of the Gurez said that there is a lot of potential for winter sports in this area as it remains snow-covered for at least 5-6 months. '' Like every year, we have organised a snow cricket tournament here in Markoot village of Gurez. We wish we could get support from the government to further boost winter sports in this part of the valley. Gurez has a lot of potentials to become a winter sports destination as it is covered with snow for at least 5-6 months,'' said a local youth of Gurez.

Various villages in the Gurez sector have organised winter sports activities for the last few years. Gurez was given the ''Best offbeat destination of India'' award last year, after which the number of tourist arrivals in the region increased tremendously. And now to attract tourists in the winter season as well, the locals have taken it upon themselves to organise such events.

''We have been organising tournaments on the snow every year and our main focus is to put Gurez on winter tourist destinations. We want the government to intervene as well and make Gurez accessible to the tourists in the winter season as well,'' said a local youth.

The Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism department has been promoting tourism in the region and making efforts to keep the roads open for the winters as well.

(With inputs from agencies)