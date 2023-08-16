India: Himachal rains caused loss of $1.2 billion, will take a year to redevelop, says CM Sukhu

Even as the death toll continues to mount in the aftermath of landslides in rain-hit northern Himachal Pradesh state in India, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday (Aug 16) said that the state has suffered losses to the tune of 100 billion rupees ($1.2 billion approx.).

More than 60 people have lost their lives and over 800 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district near the Pong Dam, where the water level on the Beas River has continued to go past the danger level due to incessant rainfall.

“Around 100 people are still trapped in Kangra, rescue operation is underway. Another body has been recovered in Shimla. The state has suffered a loss of around ₹10,000 crores. It will take around one year for us to redevelop the infrastructure of the state,” CM Sukhu said.

Helicopters of @hqwaciaf recommenced relief operations in Himachal Pradesh today in the wake of recent rains. Over 150 citizens were rescued from various affected areas.@CMOHimachal @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/03Cc0TDcdY — PRO Defence Palam (@DefencePROPalam) August 15, 2023 ×

Schools, colleges shut

In the wake of the alarming situation, the state government has ordered schools and colleges to shut down for a brief period of time.

“Whereas, weather conditions in most parts of Himachal Pradesh are still inclement; & whereas, it is being felt that it would be in the interest of student's safety that school/colleges remain closed for another 1 day. Therefore, considering the above, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all schools & colleges (government as well as private) closed on dated 16th August, 2023,” the state's Education Department said in its order on Tuesday.

According to the regional metrological department, the monsoon trough—an elongated low-pressure area that was to the north of its normal position—is causing heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand, and has gradually started moving south.

157% surge in rainfall

Chief Minister Sukhu said that a 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past four days has resulted in extensive damage across the entire state.

“The challenge is huge, but we will not step back. We will move ahead and make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant in the next four years and it will become the richest and most prosperous state of India in the next 10 years,” he said.

“The river didn’t enter the houses, the houses entered the river. The drainage system of the houses was not managed, and we did not pay attention to the structuring. The laws need to be made stronger, and we will soon act on this,” he added.