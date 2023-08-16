India: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark again, raises flood prospects in Delhi

India’s capital New Delhi might face another flood-like situation as the officials have found the water level of the Yamuna River breached the warning mark of 204.50 metres on Tuesday (Aug 15), following incessant rains in the upper catchment areas over the past two days.

Data from the Central Water Commission's website showed that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge soared from 203.48 metres at 3 pm (local time) on Monday to 204.94 metres at 6 pm on Tuesday.

The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district stood at 30,153 cusecs, considered moderate during the monsoon season.

An official from the Delhi government's irrigation and flood control department told PTI news agency has that said low-level flooding may happen at scattered places along the riverbank, but assured that it won’t turn grave.

During mid-July, when monsoon season is at its peak, Delhi was inundated as heavy rainfall caused the Yamuna River to swell, and it overflowed to the upper catchment areas.

Delhi still reeling under July floods

On July 13, the Yamuna River swelled to a record 208.66 metres, breaching its previous record and penetrating deeper into the city than in more than four decades.

Over 27,000 people were evacuated during the floods with the losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings running up to crores of rupees.

The river was above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for eight days on consecutively since July 10.

Experts blame massive encroachment along Delhi’s floodplain areas as extreme rainfall within a short period of time and silt accumulation raised the riverbed.

The Yamuna River system's catchment spans parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Uttarakhand, Himachal battered with rains

The Delhi officials have been closely observing the situation as the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been braving torrential rains for the past few days.

While Himachal saw at least 53 casualties due to rain-induced landslide, Uttarakhand witnessed heavy damage to residential and official buildings.

Most of the rivers flowing in these Himalayan states are overflowing due to the rain. The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Tehri, Haridwar and Rishikesh, reports PTI.

The Alaknanda and the Mandakini rivers are also flowing above the danger level in Rudraprayag, Srinagar and Devprayag, the disaster control room in Uttarakhand's Dehradun said.

