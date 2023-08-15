'Bugged out' movie experience: Indian man bitten by bugs at theatre, shares startling photo

A journalist from Chennai took to X (formerly Twitter) to recount a disconcerting experience he had after watching the film "Oppenheimer" at a PVR cinema in Chennai. He shared a photo of his arm covered in prominent bug bites, displaying red patches caused by the apparent insect bite during his movie outing.

The journalist had chosen to watch the movie at the PVR cinema situated in Chennai's VR Mall. He accompanied his photo with the caption, "Watched #Oppenheimer @_PVRCinemas VR Mall #Chennai and this is the return gift #Bugs #PVR." His post rapidly gained traction, spreading across online platforms and capturing the attention of PVR Cinemas.

PVR's response: Third-party audit and denial of issues

In response to the journalist's concerns, PVR Cinemas issued a detailed statement. The cinema chain stated, "Thanks for reaching out to us. The moment we received your concern, an extensive check was done yesterday, and we didn't find any issues related to insects and bed bugs. Please note that we have got a third-party audit done in the cinema to ensure everything is intact."

The statement continued, asserting that the cinema met PVR's standards and passed the third-party audit for insect and bed bug infestations. PVR suggested that the journalist's condition could be attributed to an allergic reaction or exposure to infested surroundings elsewhere.

The image of the journalist's bug-bitten arm triggered a wave of reactions among social media users. They flooded the comments section with their thoughts and personal encounters. One user expressed surprise and concern, asking if the journalist endured the entire movie with the discomfort. Another recounted their own unfavourable experience, noting a delayed movie start and shared dissatisfaction.

PVR's History of Controversy: Past Incidents Sparking Discontent

This isn't the first time PVR Cinemas has faced criticism. In a previous incident back in July, another journalist, highlighted the exorbitant prices of regular popcorn and a Pepsi at a PVR cinema in Mall of India, Noida. The high bill, amounting to Rs 820 ($9.84) was compared to the cost of an annual subscription to Amazon Prime Video.