India has shown the world democracy can deliver: Indian PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023 said India has shown the world that democracy can deliver.

Terming this "The India Moment" Modi said in the development journey of any nation there are many ups and downs and many phases but India is facing an unprecedented time in the 21st century where there is much greater competition.

"Today the circumstances in which India is leading the challenges are quite different and are very comprehensive. There are so many global challenges, like the worst pandemic in the last 100 years, two countries in conflict for months where the supply chain is now disrupted across the globe. Under these circumstances, the talk of The India moment is not something common."

"This is a new history in making to which we all are contributors. The entire world is full of trust in India. India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. It is the number one smartphone data consumer in the world. India is number one in the global fintech adoption rate. India is the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer. world's third-largest startup ecosystem," Modi said at the Conclave.

Amid international difficulties, Modi asserted that India's banking system stood strong. "This is the power of India's institutions. That is why this success irks a few."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said, "nations today are returning artefacts stolen from India. That's the India moment."

He said today big economists from around the world, analysts and thinkers say in one voice that this is India's moment. Modi pointed out that when India's position is getting global the Indian media should also position itself globally.

Indian prime minister added International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), NITI Aayog, NCLT, GST Council are some of examples of how India is thriving in its democratic institutions.

Recalling the achievements India has made in the last 75 days of 2023, Modi said, in these days, India released its green budget, inaugrated next phase of the Mumbai metro rail, unveiled world's longest river cruise, started Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, provided India's help to disaster-hit Turkiye, hosted G20 meetings, linked India-Singapore digital payment systems and so on.

Modi said that previously the headlines were related to corruption but now it is about the clampdown on it. He said promise and performance brought the India moment.

The prime minister said that some people are trying to defame India but their efforts are all in vain. He also noted that India witnessed poverty for long decades but the current government increased speed and scale for new outcomes. "We connected 48 crores people with the Indian Banking system," Modi said adding "whatever India is achieving is because of the backing of its democratic institutions."

