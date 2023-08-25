India, Greece elevate ties to strategic level, PM Modi says both countries are natural match

India and Greece have decided to elevate their partnership to a strategic level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday (Aug 25) during a joint press conference with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We decided to boost cooperation in defence, security, infrastructure, education, and emerging technologies. In areas of defence and security, India and Greece have agreed on strengthening defence industrial cooperation apart from military ties,” Modi said.

“We have decided that there should be institutional India-Greece dialogue framework at the level of National Security Advisors (NSAs)…,” he said, adding that the two countries have set the target of doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

Both the leaders also discussed the Ukraine situation, with PM Modi asserting that “India and Greece support dialogue and diplomacy on the issue.”

Greece PM to visit India

PM Mitsotakis too, said that the ties between India and Greece have significantly improved.

“Our ties in recent years have greatly improved. There’s scope for wide range bilateral cooperation between the two nations, and our first objective is to double our bilateral trade.”

Greek PM also informed that he has been invited to visit India.

"Dear PM (Modi), it is my pleasure to welcome your invitation to India. I am certain that we will witness the relationship and its multiplying effect. When two friends sit together an Indian proverb says, one plus one is not 2 but 11," Mistotakis said.

“The most populous democracy of the planet (India) is being hosted by the first democracy on earth (Greece), So signs are favourable," he added.

'India and Greece are a natural match'

Modi began the speech by invoking the civilizational values shared between India and Greece, calling it a “natural match.”

“It is a match between two ancient civilizations of the world, between two ancient democratic ideologies, between the world’s two ancient trade and cultural relations.” “The foundation of our relations is ancient and strong. We have both learnt from each other in the fields of science, arts and culture,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou in Athens.

In a statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the honour was given to Modi for his “decisive contribution to the strategic promotion of Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest.”

The award is conferred upon “Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.”