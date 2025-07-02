/India gets its first 'Living Will' clinic: What is it and how will it work? Here's all you need to know

India has launched its first-ever Living Will clinic in its financial capital, Mumbai. A private hospital, P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre (MRC), has launched this dedicated clinic to help individuals make informed decisions about their future medical care in case of serious or unforeseen health circumstances. The hospital called the clinic a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. It said that the Living Will clinic will help patients in creating legal documents outlining their preferences over healthcare treatments to give them control of all future healthcare decisions.

What is a Living Will?

A living will is basically a legal document that allows a person to state their choices of medical treatment for situations when they become unable to communicate or make decisions due to any unforeseen circumstances. This will be extremely helpful in situations like being in a coma or suffering from advanced dementia.

Here is a list of things the living will would allow you to do:

Mechanical ventilation

Feeding tubes

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation)

Dialysis

Palliative care or pain relief only

When will it get affected?

But, there are certain circumstances only in which this living will comes into effect. The person with the will must be in a situation where they can not make decisions at all. It is also applicable when they are terminally ill or permanently unconscious, depending on the laws in your country/state.

What does the law say?

As per an order by the Indian apex court in 2018, a person can nominate at least two persons — a family member, a trusted friend or colleague — to take healthcare decisions on their behalf. The nominee must be above the age of 18 and must be aware of patients’ wishes and preferences, and preferably should be geographically close to be able to reach the hospital.

Other countries that have a living will

Apart from India, several countries have a legal living will. Here's the list of countries.

US: America has advanced healthcare directives, including a living will, that are recognised at the state level.

Canada: Apart from India and the US, Canada also has a living will.

Australia: In Australia, there are multiple states that have laws that permit living wills. It is legal in all six states.

France: France also has living wills, and they are legally recognised.

Germany: Living wills are legal in Germany as well.