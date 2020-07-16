India gets consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan

India has got consular access for Kulbhushan Jadhav, for the second time in one year. New Delhi had called for "unimpeded and unconditional" access, unlike what happened last time. Islamabad earlier this month announced that it will give 2nd consular access for Jadhav, inviting his father and wife to meet him.

New Delhi in September of 2019 got first consular access for Kulbhushan Jhadav in 3 years with Indian deputy high commissioner (DHC) Gaurav Ahluwalia in Islamabad meeting him for 2 hours. The Indian diplomat found Jhadav under "extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims", according to release issued by India's Ministry of external affairs.

Pakistan earlier this month had also said that Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused review petition that offered to him by the government and instead he will go for mercy petition.

Pakistan's Addl Attorney General Ahmed Irfan said, "Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review & reconsideration of his sentence & conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review & reconsideration of his sentence & conviction"

On 20th May Pakistan had enacted an ordinance to implement the international court of justice's order under which appeal can be made to Islamabad high court withing 2 months. Jadhav was given a chance to file a review petition on 17th June.

Pakistan even claimed that it has "repeatedly" written to Indian High Commission inviting them to file a review at Islamabad High Court and initiate the review and reconsideration process.

India maintains that Jadhav was abducted by Pakistani agencies from Iran and New Delhi was first informed about his custody by Pakistani authorities on 25th March 2016, after which in 2017, Islamabad announced that military has awarded death sentence to him.