India: From April 10, all above 18 years eligible for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Friday that prophylactic doses (booster doses) of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all adults starting on Sunday, April 10, at private vaccination centres.

All those who are over 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for a precaution dose. The government said in a release that this facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.

The ministry also stated that the ongoing "free vaccination programme" at government vaccination centres, which includes vaccinating eligible people with the first and second doses of vaccines, as well as providing precaution doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens (those over 60 years old), would be continued and accelerated.

The third dose will be the same as the second dose, so those who had Covaxin will receive Covaxin, and those who had Covishield will receive a Covishield third dose.

According to the Union Health Ministry, around 96 percent of people over the age of 15 have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, with approximately 83 percent receiving both doses.

According to the report, more than 24 million prophylactic doses have been given to healthcare staff, frontline workers, and people over the age of 60, according to the report.

In addition, 45 percent of the population aged 12 to 14 received the first dose.



