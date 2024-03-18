India: Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Rajasthan

Four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train travelling from Sabarmati in the Indian state of Gujarat to Agra in Uttar Pradesh derailed near Rajasthan’s Ajmer, on Monday (Mar 18) morning, according to officials.

What we know about the incident

The derailment occurred around 1:00 am (local time) and no loss of life has been reported in the incident. VIDEO | Rescue operations continue in Rajasthan's Ajmer after the derailment of four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train.



"Today at around 01:04 am (local time), train number 12548, Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near Ajmer. The engine and four general coaches derailed," said North Western Railways (NWR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Shashi Kiran, in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI.

He added, “There has been no loss of life in this incident. However, those who suffered minor injuries were soon taken to the nearby hospitals.”

Kiran also said railway officers and employees took “immediate action” after the incident and have begun working on repairing the track. The reason for the derailment was not immediately known.

“Track restoration work is being done and the down track has been fitted,” said the NWR CPRO. Around six train services were cancelled and two trains were diverted to other routes, according to officials.

“The train movement in the up/down direction towards the Delhi side has already started. We are about to start the services in the Uttar Pradesh direction too,” said Kiran.

In response to the derailment, railway authorities have set up a support desk at Ajmer station and released a helpline number, 0145-2429642 for relatives of the passengers travelling on the train, reported news agency PTI citing officials.

“Our headquarters has formed a three-member committee to find out the cause of this accident. The officers will investigate considering all the facts and statements,” Ajmer Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) told PTI.

Sabarmati-Agra superfast train

The Sabarmati-Agra superfast express travels through three states Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and reaches the Ajmer station around 12:40 am (local time).

The train, which operates four days a week, leaves Sabarmati Broad Gauge (BG) station in the evening and is supposed to reach Agra Cantt the next day early morning.