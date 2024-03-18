India: Police quash reports of stampede during pre-Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday (March 17) quashed reports of a stampede during pre-Holi celebrations at the Shri Radha Rani Mandir, Barsana.

There were reports that due to the great rush during the celebrations, several devotees were injured and fell unconscious.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura urged people to not spread false information on social media and also said that people should avoid taking senior citizens and children along with them due to the massive rush of devotees. थाना बरसाना क्षेत्रान्तर्गत श्री लाडली जी राधारानी मंदिर बरसाना में आयोजित हो रही लड्डू मार होली के कार्यक्रम में भगदड़ / अव्यवस्था न होने व भ्रामक खबरें प्रसारित न किये जाने के सम्बन्ध में वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक मथुरा @ShaileshP_IPS द्वारा दी गई बाइट ।।#UPPolice@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/keK4GvuIew — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) March 17, 2024 ×

Elaborate arrangements made for Lathmar Holi

Meanwhile, the officials on Sunday said that elaborate arrangements were made for Lathmar Holi of Barsana slated for Monday (March 18).

“Without compromising security, every effort will be made to ensure inconvenience-free watching of Lathmar Holi and Rangotsava in Barsana. The festival gives a glimpse of fair in Barsana as several lakh Holi lovers, including international tourists, watch this rare festival,” District Magistrate Shailendra Singh said.

The entire area set for the festive celebrations, as per the officials, was divided into five zones and 12 sectors.

In order to avoid traffic congestion during the Holi celebrations, the authorities had put in place 78 barriers and 45 parking slots in Barsana.

Whereas, 29 barriers and 12 parkings were set up in Nandgaon.

Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon would be played on March 18 and March 19 respectively, said the officials.

To ensure swift movement of traffic, four watch towers in Barsana and two in Nandgaon have been built. In addition, 150 extra buses will travel various routes to Barsana and Nandgaon in preparation for the Lathmar Holi celebration.

Four ponds in Barsana and one in Nandgaon have been barricaded in order to prevent incidents of drowning.