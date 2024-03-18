India: 120 stranded passengers airlifted from snow-bound Kanzalwan in J&K

The Bandipora district administration on Sunday (March 17) arranged special air sorties for 120 passengers who were stuck in the snow-bound Kanzalwan area of the Gurez sector in the Bandipora district of North Kashmir.

At least 60 passengers were airlifted from Bandipora to Kanzalwan and 60 from Kanzalwan to Bandipora, said an official according to news agency ANI.

The Bandipora-Gurez road in India's Jammu and Kashmir was blocked on Sunday due to several snow avalanches.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has started a massive clearance effort in the area affected by the snow. #WATCH | J&K: The District Administration Bandipora arranged special air sorties for 120 stranded passengers from snow Bound Kanzalwan area of the Gurez sector in north Kashmiri's Bandipora district.



In a similar incident earlier this month, a group of seven trekkers who were stranded at Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district due to avalanches and heavy snowfall were safely rescued, said the officials.

The rescue operation was carried out by a team of officials from the mechanical engineering wing of the Public Works department.

Snow clearance operation reaches final stage at Zoji La Pass in Kargil: BRO

Meanwhile, BRO on Sunday said that the snow clearance operation was in its last stage at the Zoji La Pass in Kargil district.

The Zoji La Pass connects Kashmir with Ladakh and is a high mountain pass in the Himalayas. #WATCH | Zojila Pass, J&K: Snow clearance operation underway on Zojila Pass which has been closed since last month.



It is in the Kargil district of the Indian Union territory of Ladakh.

The pass, which is located in the Dras subdivision, connects the Kashmir Valley to its west with the Dras and Suru valleys to its northeast and the Indus Valley further east.