India: Former union minister Sharad Yadav passes away at 75

Former union minister Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday (January 12). His daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed his demise through a social media post. The 75-year-old was a renowned Indian politician. Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times and was a three-time member of Rajya Sabha. He was the national president of Janata Dal (United) from its formation in 2003 till year 2016.

The former JD(U) chief breathed his last at a private hospital in Gurugram. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

In a statement, the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said that Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

The statement said: "On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on the demise of Sharad Yadav. PM Modi said that he was pained by the passing away of the veteran politician. The Indian prime minister further noted that during his long public life, he distinguished himself as an MP and a minister.

Modi tweeted: "Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals."

"I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi added.

