India: Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
Chandy had been undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru. He passed away early Tuesday (July 18) at the age of 79.
Oommen Chandy, a former chief minister of south Indian state of Kerala and veteran Congress leader, passed away early Tuesday (July 18) aged 79. Taking to Facebook, his son Chandy Oommen wrote, "Appa has passed away." According to a report by the news agency ANI, Chandy had been undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru. Chandy had served as Kerala's chief minister twice and was the leader of the opposition in the 12th Kerala legislative assembly.
On Twitter, Congress leaders paid tributes to Chandy. "The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, Oommen Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!" Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran tweeted early Tuesday.
"Sadly, it was not to be. The news of Oommen Chandy’s passing leaves millions bereft. My heart goes out to his family at this inexpressibly sad time. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered Chandy as a capable administrator. "Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was close involved in people's lives," Vijayan said.
Vijayan added that he and Chandy were elected to the legislative assembly in the same year and entered politics during the same time. "We led public life at the same time and it's extremely difficult to bid him farewell," Vijayan also said.
