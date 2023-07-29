India floods: Maharashtra and Telangana to further receive heavy rainfall, situation grim in Delhi 

An unusually strong monsoon season is lashing parts of India, with some regions getting inundated with water and some left to deal with ensuing threats like landslides and power and communication blackout.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh alert of heavy rains across the country’s West Coast Friday (July 28), including Maharashtra and Goa. The IMD also predicted heavy showers for several northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Floods in Telangana

Telangana has been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to floods in low-lying areas and disruptions in road connectivity.

Following heavy rains, eight people were swept away in the floodwaters of a rivulet in the Mulugu district of Telangana.

Their bodies were discovered and reported by the police on Friday.

Watch: India: Monsoon batters country's financial capital Mumbai

Due to the rain's intensity, hundreds of tourists on their way to Mutyala Dhara waterfall in Mulgu were stranded.

Overflowing streams blocked the road, but fortunately, all 80 tourists were safely rescued by the Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam and his men.

Floods in Maharashtra

In the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are expected over the next four days. There's a warning for residents of several villages about the possibility of flooding due to water discharge from nearby dams.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur, issued a 'yellow' alert for various districts in the region for the next few days, and an 'orange' alert for specific areas on Friday.

Chandrapur district in Maharashtra has experienced incessant rain, leading to the opening of three gates of the Irai Dam.

The ongoing heavy rainfall has resulted in four more rain-related deaths across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 101 since June 1.

The flood-like situation in Delhi

Parts of Delhi and the national capital region also experienced heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light to moderate rainfall for the day in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi issued a list of specific places likely to receive rain on Saturday.

In a statement, the RWFC said, “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar.”