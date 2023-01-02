India: Explosions in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, day after terrorist attack 

A recent firing incident in Rajouri's upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir killed four people and severely injured at least ten people, airlifted later to Jammu for urgent medical attention.

On Monday, a suspected explosion surfaced in the upper Dangri village of Rajouri, injuring at least ten people, later taken to the hospital, local news correspondents reported. Multiple bullet wounds have been found on the bodies of the injured civilians. Later, PTI reported, the attackers used IED for the explosion and one of the deceased was a child.

Earlier on Sunday, a terrorist attack aimed at a particular community killed four civilians in the same village. The same incident wounded six people, said police officials.

As per the police authorities, two militants fired at three houses located a distance of 50 meters away from each other. The attack killed four people, identified as the local villagers of upper Dangri. Currently, the security forces are investigating the crime scene.

After the attack, Jammu-Kashmir's police force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian army have sealed the area. Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, assured that they would temper the two terrorist attacks soon.

Protests followed the attack in Rajouri town, where people stood with the deceased's bodies and jammed the roads. Officials said that the protestors demanded the presence of Manoj Sinha.

Rajouri witnessed a similar shootout on December 16, which killed two civilians and injured one.

