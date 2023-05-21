India: Exhibition set up to showcase the talent, promote Kashmir crafts at G20 venue in Srinagar

As Kashmir is hosting the G20 summit for the first time ever, the Department of Handicraft in the Indian Union Territory has put up an exhibition at the G20 meeting venue in Srinagar. The government says it’s an opportunity for the artisans and craftsmen of the Kashmir Valley to showcase their talent at the international level.

Dozens of stalls have been put up at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) lawns in Srinagar showcasing Kashmiri crafts such as Pashmina shawls, silk carpets, wood carving, paper mache, copper utensils and organic foods. Not only has the Department of Handicraft put up the stalls but also brought in artisans of various arts to demonstrate the making of these products in front of the delegates visiting the Valley.

“'For the artisan community of the Kashmir Valley, It's a proud moment for all of us. These events open the international market for us. We hope that our crafts of Kashmir get highlighted in events like these. The government should organise much more events like these in the Valley. It's a plus point for all Kashmiri craft. Holding G20 here and giving us an opportunity to display our craft, we will reach every country around the world,”' said Shahnawaz Ahmad, Silk Carpet Expert.

The artisans feel that international events like these need to be organised every month which will help the craftsmen to sell the products to international customers and holding such events would draw attention from across the world to the local crafts of Kashmir Valley.

"We are hopeful and extremely lucky that G20 is being organised here. People from all across the world are coming to the Valley, and our art would be on display for them. We are hopeful that our art and craft will impress them, and will help us market our products internationally. It will help with a lot of employment in the valley. It will benefit us a lot and I am hopeful we will get a lot of promotion by this event," said Maqbool Jan, paper mache artist.

The skill development department of the Kashmir Valley has over seven lakh women artisans associated with them. A dozen stalls have been put up at the SKICC venue by these women from all across including the women from rural areas of the Valley. The department sees this as an opportunity for these women to sell their products to international buyers.

"This is for the first time, this kind of event is happening in India since 1947, and this is also a big opportunity for the women who are associated with us. We have around seven lakh women associated with our mission, they will be encouraged by this kind of event and to showcase their products. This will give the women a feel of how to sell their products via e-commerce and this event will help them market the products. We have 15 women here who will share their experiences and will inspire other women too," said Riyaz Beg, Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission.

The Kashmir artisans and craftsmen would have many interactions with the delegates during the G20 meeting in Srinagar.





