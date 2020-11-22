India exceeding Paris climate targets: PM Narendra Modi at G20 climate event

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at G20 summit Climate Change event has highlighted that India is "exceeding" its Paris Agreement targets and New Delhi is taking a number of "concrete actions" such as making LED lights popular which is saving 38 million tons of Carbon Dioxide emissions per year and smoke-free kitchens being provided to 80 million households.

He said, "Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way."

Explaining, "Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment, and the commitment of my Government, India has adopted low-carbon and climate-resilient development practices."

India has taken several measures such as elimination of single-use plastics, expansion of forest cover, restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, achieve 175 gigawatts of renewable energy aimed at reducing carbon footprint and prevent climate change.

Indian Prime Minister batted for the International Solar Alliance, pointing out how it is "among the fastest-growing International Organizations, with 88 signatories" and has plans to mobilise billions of dollars to train thousands of stake-holders, and promote research and development in renewable energy, the ISA will contribute to reducing carbon foot-print.

The Gurugram-headquartered alliance is an India initiated project aimed at using solar energy to reduce dependency on fossil fuel.

He said, "This is the best time for further increasing research and innovation in new and sustainable technologies. We should do so with a spirit of cooperation and collaboration."

The side event saw the participation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud who is the host of G20, along with Italy's PM Giuseppe Conte, Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga, Australia's PM Scott Morrison, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.



