India engages with Assad govt, minister Muraleedharan to travel to Syria this week

India's Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be travelling to Syria this week as part of New Delhi's engagement with the Bashar al-Assad government.

This is the first such ministerial visit from India to the West Asian country in many years. The visit comes on the heels of Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad's visit to Delhi last year, during which he held talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Since the outbreak of the so-called Arab Spring protests in 2011, Syria has faced immense challenges.

However, India has consistently advocated for a non-military resolution to the conflict, emphasising the importance of an inclusive Syria-led political process. This principled stance has garnered appreciation from the Syrian government.

India's unwavering support for Syria was demonstrated earlier this year when an earthquake struck the region, with its epicentre in neighbouring Turkey. Responding swiftly, New Delhi dispatched over 23 tonnes of emergency relief aid to assist Syria in its time of crisis. The aid comprised essential medicines and medical equipment, including electrocardiogram machines and patient monitoring systems. New Delhi has also offered Lines of Credit worth USD 280 million to Syria for building a power plant and a steel plant in the country.

India's decision to engage with the Assad government aligns with a broader trend in the region, with more countries in West Asia reaching out to Damascus.

Notably, Syria recently regained its membership in the Arab League after more than a decade of exclusion, and President Bashar al-Assad made a historic visit to Saudi Arabia.

