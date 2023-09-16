India: Encounter in Kashmir’s Anantnag enters fourth day, 1 terrorist gunned down in Baramulla

The ongoing encounter between terrorists and Indian security forces in the Anantnag district of the Kashmir region entered its fourth day Saturday (Sept 16).

So far, four security personnel have been martyred in the ongoing operation, launched with the quest to neutralise two to three terrorists holed up in a cave atop a hill in the Gadul forest of Kokernag.

The hideout can only be accessed by a narrow route with a deep ditch on one side. Security forces tried to take the route to the cave on Wednesday but came under heavy fire with no place to take cover.

The gunfight began Tuesday night (Sept 12) and is expected to end as soon as the terrorists are gunned down.

Indian forces in action

The Indian army is believed to have surrounded the hill where the terrorists are hiding. As reported in Indian media, they are well-trained terrorist with ample food and ammunition at their disposal.

Watch: India: Joint anti-terror operation in South Kashmir

The forces are using rocket launchers and dropping bombs using drones acquired from Israel to attack the suspected hideout.

The terrain is extremely challenging, which has so far prevented the army from setting its domination.

Who is behind these attacks?

Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for these attacks, who say it was an act of revenge for the killing of their veteran leader in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) earlier this month.

LeT commander Riyaz Ahmed, codenamed Qasim, was shot dead at close quarters inside the Al-Qudus mosque in the Rawalakot region of POK on September 8.

Another encounter in the Baramulla district

Meanwhile, another encounter began Saturday morning (Sept 16) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Police Zone said in a social media post, “Encounter has started between terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district.”

It later informed that one terrorist was killed in the operation.

The encounter comes hot on the heels of the unearthing of a terror module in the district a day earlier, where two terrorists were arrested with heavy arms and ammunition.

Both of them are believed to be associates of LeT.