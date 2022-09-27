India: 'Dissatisfied with company's response' says woman who faced sexual assault on Uber ride

A college student who had allegedly been sexually assaulted while disembarking from an Uber auto (tuk-tuk) has expressed dissatisfaction with the ride aggregator and the company's response. The incident took place in the Southern Indian city of Chennai when the woman and her friend reached their destination via an Uber ride. According to the complainant, she was stepping out of the auto and her friend was making the payment, when the driver allegedly sexually assaulted her and then managed to escape.

Based on the complaint, the Police are said to have arrested the driver and seized his vehicle and also got the related CCTV footage.

However, the complainant is extremely unhappy with the way the ride aggregator has dealt with the situation and their lack of proper responses.

Speaking to WION, the student (complainant) said that an Uber representative had initially assured legal action and also mentioned that the driver would possibly be suspended. However, despite requests, Uber did not share the mobile number of the said driver. She had been seeking the mobile number of the said driver, as she wanted to share the same with the Police.

As Uber customers only have access to the common landline number that drivers use to call customers and vice versa, she doesn't have the auto driver’s personal contact number, which was one of the prime information that was missing on the FIR. This ultimately is said to have led to a delay in Police’s investigation. She said that Uber representatives who called her later, were clueless about the particular incident, as there was no communication within their team.

Note: (Name of the complainant and any information that can be used to identify her have been withheld on her specific request)