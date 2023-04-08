India discovers rare earth elements critical for self-reliance in defence, aerospace

Scientists at a research institute in India's Hyderabad discovered light rare earth elements (REE) in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, about 2,000 km south of national capital New Delhi. All these elements are deemed essential components in the manufacturing of electronic devices, medical technology, clean energy, aerospace, automotive, and defence industries.

The discovery was made by Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute.

India rare earth elements discovery: What are they?

The light rare earth element minerals found in Ananthapur district include allanite, ceriate, thorite, columbite, tantalite, apatite, zircon, monazite, pyrochlore euxenite and fluorite.

What does it mean?

The discovery of these elements has implications for the country's electronics and clean energy sectors. This will reduce India's reliance on foreign imports of these critical minerals.

Rare earths are 15 elements referred in the lanthanide and Actinide series of the periodic table of elements.

How the discovery was made?

NGRI scientists were conducting a survey for non-traditional rocks like syenites when they made the significant discovery of the minerals in the lanthanide series.

NGRI scientist PV Sunder Raju said, "Zircon of varying shapes was observed in Reddypalle and Peddavadaguru villages."

"The monazite grains showed high-order multiple colours with radial cracks within grains, suggestive of the presence of radioactive elements," he added.

Raju said that more feasibility studies will be conducted by deep drilling to learn more about these REEs.

Earlier in February, India discovered 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in Electric Vehicle batteries.

(With inputs from agencies)





