India: Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid may soon get seminal revamp

Jama Masjid, India's largest mosque and one among Delhi's grandest identification-markers is set to get a revamp. In works for nearly two decades, the redevelopment plan, dubbed Jama Masjid redevelopment plan has reportedly received a fresh push from the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD).

The department has invited fresh bids to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the redevelopment of the area around the mosque.

"Last month, we opened the tender for appointing a new consultant for redevelopment of the Jama Masjid precinct," a department official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

However, a Detailed Project Report simply means that the department will be told what all needs to be done for the redevelopment of the area. It could take some more years before the actual work on the basis of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) starts.

The first attempts at revamping the mosque, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in 1656, began in 2004 when the then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit's government first conceived Jama Masjid Redevelopment Plan. Why Jama Masjid needs a revamp? Unlike India's other heritage sites, such as Qutub Minar in New Delhi and Taj Mahal in Agra, Jama Masjid (since it is primarily a place of worship) is not a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The centuries-old monument has obviously had its tryst with the time.

The finial of Jama Masjid’s central dome was damaged in May last year following heavy rain and thunderstorm. In June 2021, a slab of red sandstone from the minaret collapsed and ended up damaging the courtyard beneath it.

Other issues that plague the structure include narrow approach roads, and the presence of shops and residential areas opposite Jama Masjid’s main entrance. About Jama Masjid Redevelopment Plan According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) board in August 2019 decided that to expedite the execution of the redevelopment plan whose the detailed project report will be divided into two parts.

One will concern the vicinity of the mosque’s precincts, including Meena Bazar, Urdu Bazar and all approach roads leading to the masjid, and the other about the main monument precincts, which means the areas within the walled premises of the main mosque.

The work reportedly entails the redevelopment of the 12.7 hectare area.

